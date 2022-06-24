Wolf Alice Share 'Blue Lullaby' EP In Full

Wolf Alice have shared their new 'Blue Lullaby' EP in full.

The new release finds the band casting songs from their epic 'Blue Weekend' full length in a fresh light, working from a more acoustic angle.

A series of spartan, minimalist takes have followed, with Wolf Alice aiming to locate the more pastoral elements within their vocal dynamics.

Available online in full now, 'Blue Lullaby' will be followed by a furry of support dates with little-known pop star Harry Styles.

Discussing 'Blue Lullaby', Ellie Rowsell says:

"'Blue Lullaby' came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from 'Blue Weekend' and see if they hit any different."

"We also had a really nice moment during the 'Blue Weekend' campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on 'Blue Weekend'. Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I'm happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andy DeLuca

- - -