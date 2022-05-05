Wolf Alice Re-Cast 'Blue Weekend' As New Release 'Blue Lullaby'

Wolf Alice have laid out plans for new project 'Blue Lullaby'.

Wolf Alice released their third album 'Blue Weekend' last year, hitting No. 1 and securing a Mercury nomination.

New EP 'Blue Lullaby' is out on June 24th, and it re-casts material from the album in an intimate light.

A four song collection, it's led by a lullaby take on 'The Last Man On Earth' driven by piano and choir.

Going into more detail on 'Blue Lullaby', Ellie Rowsell says...

'Blue Lullaby' came about because we wanted to strip down some of our more emotional songs from 'Blue Weekend' and see if they hit any different.

We also had a really nice moment during the 'Blue Weekend' campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on 'Blue Weekend'. Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I'm happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it.

Catch Wolf Alice at festival dates this summer, before opening for Harry Styles on some select European shows.

Photo Credit: Andy DeLuca

