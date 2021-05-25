Wolf Alice, Holly Humberstone, Laura Mvula Tackle 80s Classics

Wolf Alice, Holly Humberstone, Laura Mvula and more tackle their 80s favourites on a new compilation album.

Streaming service Deezer have pieced together the new compilation, which matches up modern artists with all-out 80s bangers.

So, you've got Laura Mvula tackling Toto's 'Africa', Wolf Alice re-working a slick Roxy Music number, and CSS performing Neneh Cherry's ultra-cool 'Buffalo Stance'.

Out now, 'InVersions 80s' featuring pop riser Holly Humberstone tackling Prince cut 'I Would Die 4 U'.

She comments...

“I am so excited to be a part of 'InVersions' because the 80s is an era that continues to inspire me. I chose ‘I Would Die 4 U’ by Prince because he’s my all time favourite artist and I wanted to pay tribute to him in some way. I think it’s a beautifully simple but effective song and I love how the melodies are really static. Being able to put my own spin on it felt super special and I hope you all enjoy listening!"

Check out 'InVersions 80s' below.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.