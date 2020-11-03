Woah. The 1975's Matty Healy Is Working With Charli XCX

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy could be working on new music with Charli XCX.

The songwriter posted a quick update to fans on Instagram, a note from "lockdown in the bunker".

Revealing plans to make "new music in the coming months with some brilliant artists" he deliberately left the promise vague.

A fan in the comments section asked if he was working with beabadoobee or Charli XCX, to which he replied: "BOTH!"

So, could be a lot of new music on the way.

Check out the statement below.

Photo Credit: Lauren McDermott

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.