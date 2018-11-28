Woah. Giggs Just Went In On Krept & Konan

Giggs tends to speak his mind.

South London's 'Landlord' has been in the game for a long time, and he hasn't survived this long by sitting on his opinions.

Spotting a bit of humble-bragging from Krept & Konan the rapper decided to go in, objecting to their post about featuring on a remix of DigDat's 'Airforce'.

Labelling the pair "frauds" he wrote "hope you got a permit for all that glory hunting..."

The post was then deleted... did Giggs think twice? Or did Krept & Konan try to stop people seeing criticism?

Giggs onto Krept and Konan about the Airforce remix pic.twitter.com/5ZTxvaakTc — K’FAC£ (@Kmula98) December 3, 2018

