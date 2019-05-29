WizKid Drops 'Joro' For Nigerian Independence Day

Today - October 1st - is Nigerian Independence Day, the moment Nigeria obtained self-rule and escaped the British Empire.

A time to celebrate all that is good about Nigerian culture, WizKid has stepped forward with a brand new single.

The afrobeats icon is becoming a global star, and his new single 'Joro' seems to sum up why.

He's got that golden touch, that infectious spirit which makes everything he touches unstoppable - including this single.

The Adriaan Louw-directed video touched into that diaspora spirit, and was filmed across locations in Nigeria and London.

Tune in now.

