Wiz Khalifa's Mixtape 'Taylor Allderdice' Hits Streaming

After years of tugging backwards and forwards over sample clearances, Wiz Khalifa’s big-time mixtape ‘Taylor Allderdice’ has finally landed on streaming platforms.

‘Taylor Allderdice’ was released a decade ago, a product of its time. The year of 2012 waved the flag for Nike Air Yeezys and bucket hats, all in hopes to emulate the kick-back braggadocio that comes with a rap figure like Wiz Khalifa.

Bouncing straight back from the mainstream success of his debut album ‘O.N.I.F.C,’ the following tape would see the Pittsburgh rapper make a return to the more spacey, swelling trap beats that became characteristic of Taylor Gang. The tracklist prides itself with features from Juicy J, Rick Ross and Chevy Woods, laughing in the face of ‘pop rapper’ labels that clung on to Khalifa at the time.

To this day, the likes of ‘California’ and ‘My Favourite Song’ resonate with fans both old and new - encapsulating a truly iconic era of rap.

Khalifa will continue to work through his discography in hopes to officially release his earlier material, following in the steps of Nicki Minaj and Drake, opening a much broader discussion on mixtape culture and the potential for its return.

Tune in now.

Words: Ana Lamond