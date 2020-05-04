Wiz Khalifa Drops 'The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa'

Wiz Khalifa has shared his new EP 'The Saga Of Wiz Khalifa' in full.

The weed advocate wasn't going to let 4/20 pass him by, and lit up some new material for fans.

The EP - which is out now - follows his last release, with 'It's Only Weed Bro' (spot a pattern emerging here?) landing in February.

It's a strong return, too, with the rap star joined by Megan Thee Stallion on the title track.

Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, and Logic all make guest appearances, with Wiz remaining master of ceremonies.

Tune in now.

