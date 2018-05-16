WITHOUT Spar With Empara Mi On 'Talking Bout Me'

Summer's here, and everybody needs a soundtrack for these long hot heatwave days.

Production duo WITHOUT are always nearby, though, and their fresh sound is perfect for the billowing temperatures.

New single 'Talking Bout Me' is a super return, all day-glo tones, an infectious beat and a killer melody that stays stuck in your head for days.

Rising R&B talent Empara Mi takes charge of vocals, a spicy partnership that sends the track into another dimension entirely.

Part of a summer-long series of releases and live sets from WITHOUT, 'Talking Bout Me' is the sound of summer setting out its stall.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.