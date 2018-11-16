Witchrot's Break Up Statement Is The Best We've Ever Seen

Bands don't really split up any more.

Not really. They go on indefinite hiatus, they take a break, they pursue other projects, and they general smooth the edges of deep-seated resentment in their ranks with the most political language possible.

Not so Canadian metal outfit Witchrot. Imploding following some in-band ruptures, the group have broken up in the most spectacular way possible.

The band's final statement is quickly going viral, and we're not surprised - with its blunt poetry, seething desire for revenge, and the casual introduction of death it's quite possibly the best thing you'll read all week.

And here it is...

This is my favorite band break-up notice ever. pic.twitter.com/WsIq1i2d6p — Conor Sullivan (@conortheconor) November 26, 2018

