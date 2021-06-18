Witch Prophet's 'Leilani' Is A Daring Song Of Forgiveness

Canadian artist Witch Prophet returns with new song 'Leilani'.

Revered in her homeland - she was nominated for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize only last year - Witch Prophet makes daring, genuinely uncompromising music.

Returning to her award nominated album, she's now set to offer fans an expanded 'DNA Activation Deluxe Edition'.

The new edition boasts fresh material, with Witch Prophet placing new song 'Leilani' online today.

Out now, it's a gorgeous offering, with the daring lyric presenting what she terms "a message from an angel about learning to forgive oneself".

The songwriter continues: "It’s a message about understanding that in life there are no 'mistakes'. Everything that happens makes you the person you are. Sung in English and Tigrinya, Leilani is the name of my angel, meaning ‘gift from the heavens’."

Produced by collaborator SUN SUN, the video is part of the over-arching story that runs through her album, one that blends personal history with mythology.

Francesca Nocera directs the animated visualiser, which you can check out below.

Photo Credit: Francesca Nocera

- - -