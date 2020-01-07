Wireless is moving to Crystal Palace park.

The long-running event has made Finsbury Park its historic home, but the pandemic seems to have altered that.

A change of site and a chance of date is in order, with Wireless set to return this September.

Occupying Crystal Palace Park in South London, it will run across September 10th - 12th.

Line up to be unveiled shortly.

Wireless 2021 Crystal Palace Park 10th - 12th September Tickets on sale NOW https://t.co/cnIs0YpX4e pic.twitter.com/GVJ775CJg3 — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) March 23, 2021

