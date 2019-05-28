Wintersleep's 'Forest Fire' Video Is An Incredible Feat Of Animation

Wintersleep's bold, widescreen songwriting reaches parts other bands simply can't reach.

Each new album feels like a statement, truly cinematic in tone and scope, tapping into that Canadian sensibility that embraces sound and space.

New record 'In The Land Of' is out now, and it's been followed by some bold music videos, expanding on their lyrical themes and viewpoints.

Album highlight 'Forest Fire' is a vivid offering, so fresh, organic, and mature, a completely natural sounding return.

Award-winning film-maker Christopher Mills resumes his partnership with Wintersleep, following celebrated collaborations with Modest Mouse, Interpol, Broken Social Scene, and more.

An animated video that turns the world into a moving painting, it's beautifully crafted, with its gently theatric feel perfectly intwined with the song's narrative.

The director explains...

"We wanted 'Forest Fire' to be a stage play on a grand scale, in which Mother Nature conquers over all. This was a fun video to make. Members of the band sent video performances over iPhones - I mapped and built these into 'puppet faces' on the houses, with the aim of giving each house its own personality, as our 'hero house' gently serenades his neighbour, soothing her with love throughout a series of catastrophic events."

"A theatric narrative of random events occurring over time, culminate in a fiery conclusion, vying for an operatic and dark undertone. There's a sort of 'digital veneer' that some might find mildly abrasive - while others might see this as 'painterly'. Either way, what’s for sure is that the pianos are lightning, the guitar solo is definitely fire, and the bass guitar is the ocean that holds it all in."

Tune in now.

Catch Wintersleep at the following shows:

September

23 Manchester The Castle Hotel

24 Glasgow Garage

25 Dublin Grand Social

27 London Omeara

