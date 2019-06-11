Winston Surfshirt's Soulful 'Need You' Is An Addictive Return

Sydney's Winston Surfshirt have a certain flavour to their music.

Funk-addled pop bleached out in the Australian sun, their 2017 debut album 'Sponge Cake' was a beatific experience.

Brilliant pop songwriting with an infectious touch, it was followed by a huge sold out tour across their native land and beyond.

New record 'Apple Crumble' finds the band on superb form, upping the ante from their debut while adding fresh elements.

Remaining as fresh as ever, we're able to share Winston Surfshirt's 'Need You' and it's a thrilling return.

Loose-limbed and funky in its approach, it also finds the group distilling their colourful pop mixture down to a fine essence.

They comment: "Went down to South Wimbledon for a session with Owen Cutts we messed about on an old piano he had and pieced a beat together, this was the last song written for Apple Crumble and fit perfectly as the opener..."

Tune in now.

'Apple Crumble' will be released on November 15th.

