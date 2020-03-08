Winston Marshall Stepping Away From Mumford & Sons

Winston Marshall has confirmed he is stepping away from Mumford & Sons.

The guitarist caused uproar at the weekend, when he recommended a work by American right wing conservative author Andy Ngo.

Criticised for his links with hard right organisations, the controversial author wrote the book Unmasked last year, in which he criticised American antifa organisations.

Winston's recommendation sparked an outcry from fans, and much soul-searching within the band.

As a result, the musician will be stepping away from Mumford & Sons to "examine my blindspots..."

He writes: "Over the past few days I have come to better understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed. I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry."

Winston finishes: "For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologise, as this was not at all my intention."

