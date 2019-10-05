Winnie Raeder Shares New 'From Here' EP In Full

Winnie Raeder has shared her new EP 'From Here' in full.
The Danish born songwriter moved to London to study, and was discovered last year in a Putney cafe.
Since then, she's played some packed out shows, continually working on her art.
New EP 'From Here' is a beautiful introduction, with her sparse but emotional songwriting recalling Jeff Buckley in its impact.
Four tracks from a youthful voice, 'From Here' is delivered with immeasurable confidence, with the highly personal lyricism communicated by Winnie's wonderful voice.
Out now, the EP is the end of one chapter, and the start of another.
Tune in now.
