Wings Of Desire Return With 'Better Late Than Never'

Rising two-piece Wings Of Desire return with new single 'Better Late Than Never'.

The duo's probing touch has illuminated a series of single releases, and their new release focused on ageing and self-discovery.

A song about learning to explore yourself on your own terms, 'Better Late Than Never' insists that wisdom and fulfilment can emerge at any juncture.

Out now, the single comes equipped with a wistful new video, shot on 8mm film.

Visually, the duo lean on influences gleamed from the early cinematic technique of Polyvision and the Mike Figgis film Timecode.

Wings Of Desire comment...

In the west, we are ingrained to think getting older is a bad thing. In the east ageing is championed and seen as an opportunity to gain great insight and wisdom. The song is about letting go and allowing time to take you on a grand journey of self discovery, and finding empowerment in all the life experience one has gained. We need to find the transcendent in a world rooted in constant change and destruction. Otherwise we risk being washed ashore.

Tune in now.

