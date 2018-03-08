Win: Vinyl Copies Of Magnus Carlson's 'A Nordic Soul'

Magnus Carlson's soul odyssey is one of 2018's most unexpected triumphs.

A well-regarded and vastly successful Scandinavian singer, the vocalist went into the studio last year to focus on his first love - soul!

Using Paul Weller's Black Barn complex, what emerged was a salute to the underground soul scene, ranging from up tempo Northern Soul to gritty beat ballads, Mod classics, and more.

A storming live act, Magnus Carlson has been tipped by 6Music's Craig Charles, name-checked by Jools Holland, and recently returned to Swedish for a feverish album launch party.

Out now, 'A Nordic Soul' was described by Clash: "Distinctive, engrossing, and – yes – stylish, it’s as crisp as the first ride on a Vespa scooter, as affectionately tailored as a three button Mohair suit."

