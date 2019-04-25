Wilma Vritra Drop The Intense Visual For 'Ketchup'

Wilma Vritra is a two-piece project that spans the Atlantic.

A duo that unites London based artist Wilma Archer (Domino) and LA based rapper Pyramid Vritra (Odd Future), their challenging, arresting take on hip-hop blends two vital voices.

New album 'Burd' is out on Bad Taste - order LINK - and it's a virtuoso display, with the two utilising near telepathic creative chemistry.

Pyramid Vritra comments: “I feel like the album is a window. Or a screen. You stay inside and watch the world happen. The truth is that sometimes the world isn't pretty, and it isn't happy, sometimes it is, but most times it isn't. Each track is a different take on that reality on display to me.”

Matching lengthy, in-depth works to short skits and snippets, 'Burd' presents fresh ideas while simultaneously breaking them down, exploring them to their outermost limit.

Take 'Ketchup'. It clocks in at 57 seconds, with the barbed, electrifying production underpinning that sensational verses from Pyramid Vritra.

The visual is simple but intense, displaying the same focus Wilma Vritra find in their music.

Tune in now.

