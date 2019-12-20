Wilma Archer Teams With Laura Groves, Samuel T. Herring On 'Decades'

London artist Wilma Archer teams with Laura Groves and Samuel T. Herring on 'Decades'.

The songwriter - who formerly worked as Slime - will release a full album later this year, with 'A Western Circular' landing on April 3rd.

Guests include MF DOOM, with Wilma Archer curating a special 10 piece line up for a one off show at London venue Chat's Palace on June 10th.

New song 'Decades' is online now, and it's restrained palette seems to emphasis the melodic prowess of those guest vocals.

Future Islands' frontman Samuel T. Herring works on the track, and his inimitable, instantly recognisable style is augmented by Laura Groves.

A fantastic, rounded composition, Wilma Archer seems able to balance these guest contributions with his own songwriting.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.