Wilma Archer Spars With DOOM On 'Last Sniff'

Wilma Archer has shared his new DOOM-enhanced cut 'Last Sniff' - tune in now.

The artist formerly known as Slime, Wilma Archer has recently worked on a plethora of projects, including Sudan Archives' superb album.

Continuing to focus on his own material, the composer has sketched out plans for new album 'A Western Circular'.

It's a bold, collaboration-heavy return, one that features Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Sudan Archives, and Laura Groves on vocals.

Legendary rap enigma DOOM is tasked with voicing 'Last Sniff', with the organic arrangement - all supple woodwind and strings - offsetting his unique style.

A street symphony reminiscent of hustlers like David Axelrod, 'Last Sniff' comes equipped with visuals guided by Jesse Collett.

Tune in now.

'A Western Circular' will be released on April 3rd.

Photo Credit: Steve Gullick

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.