Willow Kayne Confirms New EP, Live Shows

Willow Kayne returns with new single 'Opinion'.

The alt-pop trailblazer will release new EP 'Playground Antics' is out on February 1st, with new single 'Opinion' online now.

Working continuously on new material, Willow Kayne is now ready to drop something with real breadth.

She comments...

"This first project has been in the works for almost a year now, and the name 'Playground Antics' seemed to be the perfect fit. The project revolves around my life in the past year, and the social changes that have taken place in it."

"When I began pursuing music as a career, I started noticing how some peoples’ behaviour around me had changed, and was reminiscent of the bickering that would take place in the playground. It’s a little nod to my childhood, looking at the underwhelming adult world through the perspective of a young Willow. I CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO HEAR IT ALLLLL. My first EP, who would have thought huh?"

Out now, the EP announce - and new single - comes equipped with two headline shows, at London's Electrowerkz (February 16th) and Bristol's Strange Brew (February 17th).

Check out 'Opinion' below.

- - -