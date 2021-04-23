Willow Kayne Blazes A Trail With 'Two Seater'

Willow Kayne has shared her debut single 'Two Seater'.

The Gen Z talent links together huge opposing forces, creating her own potent brand of rebel-pop.

New single 'Two Seater' finds Willow blazing a trail, upending convention through melding together differing sounds.

The lush, 90s inspired soundscape leans on nostalgic impulses, but her punk-like disregard for convention is sheer pop futurism.

Produced by DANIO, it finds Willow Kayne coming into her own completely off the bat.

Tune in now.

