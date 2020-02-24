Willie Nelson Announces New Album 'First Rose Of Spring'

Willie Nelson has shared plans for his new album 'First Rose Of Spring'.

The country legend remains an indefatigable presence, working tirelessly across live and studio projects.

New album 'First Rose Of Spring' will be released on April 24th, following sessions with Buddy Cannon.

The follow up to 2019's 'Ride Me Back Home', the record will land in time for his 87th birthday.

The title track is online now, a stately country piece that comes gilded with Willie Nelson's unmistakable charm.

Tune in now.

'First Rose Of Spring' will be released on April 24th.

