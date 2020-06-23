Willie J Healey Shares "Wild Man" Single 'Fashun'

Willie J Healey has shared his new single 'Fashun'.

The indie troubadour's new album lands this summer, and 'Fashun' is the project's opening track.

Written in round about the same length of time it took to record, 'Fashun' mangles his 70s power pop influences into something tattered and raw.

Laid down in New York alongside producer Loren Humphreys, the single was a blast of inspired energy.

"The session was so exciting,” recalls Willie. “I was having a really good time in New York. One night a bunch of Loren's friends came down to the studio and we just started playing. It was so fun, we didn’t speak about who would play what which made it really wild and I think we got ‘Fashun’ in two takes. I’ll never forget the look in Loren’s eye while behind the kit. A wild man was driving the train and we all loved the ride."

The full video for 'Fashun' is online now, and it was directed by his regular visual collaborator Joe Wheatley.

A clip that inverts the tortured artist cliche, it's playful while also being intense. Warning: it opens with a massive, open-mouthed scream...

Check it out below.

'Twin Heavy' will be released on August 7th.

