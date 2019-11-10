Willie J Healey Shares Sun-Kissed Soft Pop Jewel 'Why You Gotta Do It'

Willie J Healey has shared his sparkling new single 'Why You Gotta Do It'.

The songwriter is close to completing his second album, which is slated to come out before the end of the year.

Recorded live to tape during some refreshingly direct studio sessions, then LP is led by this sun-kissed new single.

Out now, 'Why You Gotta Do It' is an off kilter piece of guitar-led soft pop, featuring a vocal that is both heart-on-sleeve and whimsically self-effacing.

Backed by a surreal video, the single is Willie J Healey at his best. He comments:

"Why you gotta do it? You’re breaking my heart. You know it doesn’t make you happy. It’s a love song to myself and anyone else who needs some cash."

Tune in now.

Catch Willie J Healey at the following shows:

April

20 Bedford Esquires

21 London Lafayette

23 Leicester Cookie

24 Liverpool Phase One

25 Coventry Central Library

27 Newcastle Think Tank

28 York The Crescent Community Venue

29 Manchester Deaf Institute

May

1 Oxford The Jericho Tavern

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.