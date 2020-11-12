William The Conqueror Announce New Album 'Maverick Thinker'

William The Conqueror will release their new album 'Maverick Thinker' on March 5th.

The band recorded the album in Los Angeles last March, just as the pandemic touched down on our daily lives.

Using those weeks as a last, intense slice of normality, it seems that the UK group managed to work at a frenetic pace.

Out on March 5th, new album 'Maverick Thinker' was laid down as Sound City Studios, a building steeped in history.

Raising their game, William The Conqueror's new single 'Quiet Life' leads the way, with Ruarri Joseph commenting...

"With 'Quiet Life', we wanted to step outside the sound of the trio and build some walls, add some layers for this one. It's a trippy, fuzzy wander down someone else's memory lane, so we went cinematic."

Tune in now.

&lt;a data-cke-saved-href=&quot;https://williamtheconquerormusic.bandcamp.com/album/maverick-thinker&quot; href=&quot;https://williamtheconquerormusic.bandcamp.com/album/maverick-thinker&quot;&gt;Maverick Thinker by William The Conqueror&lt;/a&gt;

