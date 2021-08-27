William Shatner Announces New Album 'BILL'

William Shatner will release new album 'BILL' next month.

The Star Trek icon has built a shadow career in music, with his spoken word releases developing a cult audience of their own.

New album 'BILL' is out on September 24th, and it was built during lockdown, featuring collaborations alongside Joe Jonas, Joe Walsh, Brad Paisley, Daniel Miller, Joan As Police Woman, and more.

William Shatner comments...

“Through a series of phone calls, texts, and emails, music and words flew back and forth across the country. The [Covid-19] crisis created an urgency and quickly unleashed a candor between us that allowed us to peel back layers that sat on the surface of a subject to reveal the depth of truth buried underneath. What better time to contemplate life’s biggest questions than during a global pandemic? Some songs touched on painful or beautiful moments, while others turned into elliptical philosophical explorations about the very nature of existence and death.”

He continues: “'BILL' blends long-form autobiographical poetry and prose, music, spoken word performance art, and philosophical exploration. Toggling between passion and despair, reflection and yearning, this collection explores my life journey during a pivotal and chilling moment of history.”

Two singles have gone online - check out 'Clouds Of Guilt' feat. Joe Jonas and 'So Far From The Moon' feat. Brad Paisley below.

Tracklisting:

'I Ride'

'Made In The Shade' feat. Joe Walsh

'Clouds of Guilt' feat. Joe Jonas

'So Far From the Moon' feat. Brad Paisley

'Love, Death, and Horses'

'Just Forgive' feat. Robert Randolph

'Loneliness' feat. John Lurie

'Thunder and Fire' feat. Joan as Police Woman

'The Bridge' feat. Daniel Miller

'Black Horse' 'Masks' feat. Dave Koz

'Monday Night in London'

'Toughie' feat. Robert Randolph

'What Do We Know'

- - -