William Fitzsimmons Is Searching For Truth On 'Angela'

William Fitzsimmons has never shied away from uncomfortable truths.

There's an analytical sense of the songwriter's work, a lyrical flair that seems able to pick apart preconceptions and expose what lies underneath.

New album 'Mission Bell' arrives on September 21st, and it details with frank honesty the tumultuous last two years of his life.

Separating from his wife, the emotion waves this unleashed pummelled William Fitzsimmons into submission, and he recalls this in frank terms.

But there's beauty, too, moving through stages of grief and loss, before emerging with some sense of both acceptance and knowledge.

We're able to share the video for new song 'Angela', with director Ben Phillippo handling the project. A song about moving beyond heartbreak, the video represents this literally, with the songwriter moving through a desolate landscape.

William comments: “’Angela’ is about giving your life to someone and them giving it to someone else, but still not being able to let go of them. It’s about being blinded to reality by one’s emotions...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.