William Doyle's 'Continuum' Adopts A "Decentralisation Of Urbanism"

William Doyle has shared his new song 'Continuum' - tune in now.

The artist formerly known as East India Youth, William Doyle's new album 'Your Wilderness Revisited' is both a step in a new direction and the fulfilment of deep-rooted interests.

Aesthetically similar to his previous work, the rich synthetic pop on this incoming LP is shot through with fascinating ideas from the world of architecture and landscape planning.

Take new song 'Continuum'. Outwardly a breezily beautiful piece of synth pop, this masks probing ideas on the nature of our environment, and how creative communities can be structured.

He explains: “I believe in a move towards a kind of decentralisation of urbanism where we create new, ecologically and environmentally sustainable developments that will make people feel like they can thrive and be creative wherever they live, and not constantly be at the mercy of their urban centres, or of London.”

“If we viewed the urban, semi-urban and the rural as part of one continuum rather than thinking of them as opposing ideas or binaries, we would be able to advance environmental and socio-political discourse in line with each other rather than the kind of separation between these ideas that currently exists.”

“This idea is something I learned from Susannah Hagan’s book Ecological Urbanism: The Nature Of The City (2014) which I was introduced to in an Architectural Review article she wrote on the topic...”

Tune in now.

