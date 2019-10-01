William Doyle Shares Three Ambient LPs On Streaming Platforms

William Doyle has shared three full ambient LPs on streaming platforms.

The producer has developed a shadow career as an ambient artist, releasing three full length projects to date.

‘The Dream Derealised’ (2016), ‘Lightnesses Vol. I & II’ (2017), and ‘Near Future Residence’ (2018) have all reached streaming services, perfectly timed for winter introspection.

William Doyle explains...

“As the year winds down there is often a natural period of reflection as we shift into the next 12 month cycle. For the last three winters I have released a new volume of ambient music at this time that may aid in a softening of that reflective period. I’m proud to collect these pieces together now to share with more people and help usher you into whatever the next year brings.”

Tune in below.

William Doyle's new album 'Your Wilderness Revisited' is out now. Catch him live at the following shows:

February

18 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

19 Leeds Headrow House

20 Manchester Yes

23 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

25 Bristol The Crofters Rights

26 London Colours

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.