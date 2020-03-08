William Doyle Shares 'Semi-Bionic'

William Doyle has shared new single 'Semi-Bionic'.

The songwriter's new album 'Great Spans Of Muddy Time' will be released on March 19th , and the third teaser is online now.

The final preview fans will get ahead of the record, it finds Doyle combining the primary influences on the record as a whole - analogue electronics and the gardening programmes of Monty Don.

A song he rather satisfyingly refers to as a "noisy squelch" it's a coy slice of synthetic pop, one that remains doggedly yet progressively English in its outlook.

He comments... "In many ways, 'Semi-bionic' perfectly captures the spirit of this album. From its saturated, noisy squelch, to the playfulness that courses through it. Nothing was overthought and instinct was the guiding principle."

"Lyrically, it’s a song that deals with the contemporary concerns of the modern person… of the year 2050 or so. A world in which robotic appendages and augmented biological upgrades on the human form are rife. This song deals with the melancholy of that reality."

Tune in now.

