William Doyle Revisits 'Carousel' Is This Soothing Live Clip

William Doyle has built a catalogue marked by subtlety, but also great depth.

Whether that's his Mercury nominated work as East India Youth or the releases under his own name, the songwriter provides an exacting sense of creativity.

Set to play End Of The Road Festival next month, his set will be one of the first time fans get a chance to soak up material from recent William Doyle album 'Great Spans Of Muddy Time'.

Looking ahead, the musician then hits the road in November, playing a full UK tour that finishes at London's Moth Club.

William Doyle recently booked a few sessions in London's Crouch End Studios, and used his time to polish off a live video.

We're able to share it before anyone else, and it features the songwriting re-visiting his old East India Youth favourite 'Carousel'.

Soothing, effervescent, and deeply atmospheric, it features William Doyle working alone, stretching his kit to its outermost reaches.

Tune in now.

Catch William Doyle at the following shows:

November

27 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

28 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

29 Manchester YES (Basement)

December

1 Bristol Rough Trade

2 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

3 London MOTH Club

