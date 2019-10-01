William Doyle Returns With Probing New Song 'Nobody Else Will Tell You'

William Doyle has shared his probing new song 'Nobody Else Will Tell You' - tune in now.

The songwriter took a break, retiring his previous moniker East India Youth before re-emerging under his given name.

Last year's project 'Millersdale' was a fantastic, multi-layered endeavour, with William Doyle giving a few insightful - and emotional - interviews around the release.

New song 'Nobody Else Will Tell You' is out now, and it precedes a full length endeavour that will land later this year on Rough Trade.

It's a beautifully judged return, William Doyle's electronics feeling both utterly humane and wholly natural, while the arrangement is topped off by Laura Misch's saxophone.

He explains: “‘Nobody Else Will Tell You’ became about the exploration of your residential surroundings and affording them the same kind of curiosity and wonder that a woodland or a mountain range is meant to inspire within you.”

“People are very accustomed and attracted to this idea of ‘finding yourself’ in nature, but I feel that I found myself just as easily in winding avenues and front gardens. If we were more in touch with the psychedelic possibility of what we are constantly told is banal or mundane, we’d have greater respect for it and ourselves.”

Tune in now.

Catch William Doyle at London's Courtyard venue on October 31st.

