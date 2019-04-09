William Doyle Announces New Album 'Your Wilderness Revisited'

William Doyle is set to release his new album 'Your Wilderness Revisited' on October 18th.

The London based artist previously worked under the name East India Youth, achieving a Mercury nomination in the process.

Taking a step back, William Doyle emerged from the chrysalis, ready to work on something quite distinct.

New album 'Your Wilderness Revisited' lands on October 18th, seemingly the end point of a decade's worth of ruminations.

Guests on the record include film maker Jonathan Meades - whose programme Magnetic North was a key touchstone on the record - saxophonist Laura Misch, and Brian Eno.

William Doyle explains...

“This album has been rattling inside of me for over 10 years now. When I left the suburb I spent my entire teenage life in, I started to think back to it and notice the influence it had on me, on my art, and on my development as a person. The architecture and the planning of the modern British suburb influenced this album as much as the experiences and emotions I superimposed upon that landscape at a formative age.”

“I started creating in these places, I started to expand myself in these places, I grappled with grief and loss in these places. I realised that I wouldn’t be alone in having these experiences here, and so I thought there should be a way of redefining or reimagining these places that painted a different picture of them in our collective consciousness.”

“These weren’t just places to escape to the nearest city from – perhaps they held as much truth and beauty in them as anywhere else. This album is, in part, an interrogation and excavation of that truth and beauty.”

New song 'Design Guide' is online now, and it features none other than Brian Eno - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Matt Colquhoun

