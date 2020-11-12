William Doyle Announces New Album 'Great Spans Of Muddy Time'

William Doyle will release new album 'Great Spans Of Muddy Time' on March 19th.

The London based musician spent his lockdown working on new music, in between binging on Monty Don hosted episodes of Gardener's World.

New album 'Great Spans Of Muddy Time' is the result, and it's due to be released on Tough Love later this year.

The album “has its seeds in Robert Wyatt, early Eno, Robyn Hitchcock, and Syd Barrett”, reflecting a certain Englishness in Doyle's work.

New song 'And Everything Changed (But I Feel Alright)' is online now, and it's a fascinating, quirky, and wonderfully charming piece of other-worldly electronic pop.

“Like other favourite songs of mine, this arrived when I least expected it, almost fully formed,” he comments.“It's partly a reaction to the complexity and excess of my last album. I wanted to get back into the craft of writing individual songs rather than being concerned with overarching concepts...”

Tune in now.

'Great Spans Of Muddy Time' will be released on March 19th - order it HERE.

Photo Credit: Ryan MacPhail

