William Doyle Announces 'Alternate Lands' EP

William Doyle will release new EP 'Alternate Lands' on November 26th.

The English songwriter shared his album 'Great Spans Of Muddy Time' back in March, yet he's back already with new material.

Incoming EP 'Alternate Lands' builds on work he actually lost, and the process of re-building has taken him in another direction.

William Doyle comments: “Following the release of ‘Great Spans of Muddy Time’ in March, I’ve decided to release this new EP called ‘Alternate Lands’. The material on ‘Spans’ was largely left untouched in its crushed and saturated format, having been salvaged from cassette tapes after losing session files in a hard drive failure, whereas ‘Alternate Lands’ takes sketches first started on those same tapes and reimagines their potential.”

Although these songs were crafted in the same time period as ‘Spans’, I’ve taken them in a direction that resonates with where my head is at currently, while also signposting to the way my sound is heading for the next album. Across the three original tracks here, the production is more full and direct than at any point in my career, favouring upfront vocals and solid rhythms as opposed to hazy atmospherics.”

Out on November 26th, the EP includes a cover of 'Autumn Is Your Last Chance' by maverick talent Robyn Hitchcock, while the cover art incorporates a painting from Herman Henstenburgh.

Gorgeous new song 'The Unanswered Why' is online now, and it seems to display another side of Doyle's work, leaning on 60s baroque flavours while retaining aspects of his electronic past.

Photo Credit: Gem Harris

