will.i.am Apologises To DJ Lag For Megan Ryte "Mistake"

will.i.am has offered his "apologies" to South African producer DJ Lag after his work was appropriated without credit on a new single.

Megan Ryte's new single 'Culture' raised eyebrows on its release, after it seemed to interpolate entire segments from the Durban producer's gqom anthem 'Ice Drop'.

In a video statement on IG, will.i.am took responsibility for the "mistake" commenting: "I made the mistake not Megan..."

He said: "The person that’s at fault is myself. When the song was turned in, I turned in the credit information to Megan and I obviously got the credit information wrong. When I realised I made a mistake I tried to fix it and that point in time it was already too late, so I apologise to DJ Lag."

will.i.am added: "DJ Lag you are an awesome producer, you have an amazing future ahead of you and I’m so sorry for getting the information wrong."

Find the video in full below.

