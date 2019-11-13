will.i.am Alleges Qantas Flight Attendant Was "Racist" Towards Him

During an in-flight incident...
18 · 11 · 2019

will.i.am has claimed that a flight attendant on a journey with Qantas behaved in a racist manner towards him.

The American artist was travelling on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney, and seemingly didn't hear a plane announcement to put his laptop away due to wearing noise cancelling headphones.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that she had behaved in an "overly aggressive" manner that he believed was aimed "only at the people of colour" on the flight.

A string of tweets followed, with will.i.am seemingly questioned by police upon landing:

Later, he named the flight attendant and shared a photo, earning criticism from some quarters for 'shaming' the individual on social media.

He is sticking by his version of events, though:

Qantas have now issued a statement in response to these events: "There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew. We'll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour."

