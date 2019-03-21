Will Young's Return Is An Absolute Joy

Will Young is set to release new album 'Lexicon' on June 14th.

A true gentleman of pop, Will Young took a step back of late to work as a campaigner on behalf of the LGBTQ movement.

Alongside this, though, he's been chipping away at something new, overhauling his sound and approach while remaining true to his pop roots.

New album 'Lexicon' arrives on June 14th, with lead track 'All The Songs' online now.

It's a glorious pop romp, with Will Young gleefully playing with tropes of gay men in pop, doing so with style and plenty of humour.

The song itself is incredibly catchy, perfectly pieced together, and its exuberance is perfectly matched by the visuals.

He comments: "I always say that there's no point in doing it if it's not joyous. That's been my motto: do it the way you want to do it."

Tune in now.

