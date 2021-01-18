Will Young Announces New Album 'Crying On The Bathroom Floor'

Will Young will release new album 'Crying On The Bathroom Floor' on August 6th.

The pop icon has decided to record a covers record, trawling through some of his favourite songs.

The tracklisting is certainly enticing - we're seeing songwriters such as Robyn, Lykke Li, London Grammar, and MUNA on here.

In a press note, he says: “I’ve always enjoyed singing other people’s songs. There is a liberation to it. It’s how I feel when I approach a script. I have reverence for the piece of art and the artist who created it...”

“After 18 years of recording and performing a lot of original material, I loved the idea of creating an album that celebrates some of the modern female artists I so admire in pop. In today’s times it’s so much easier and accepted to occupy other genders, ideas and explore new avenues. I wanted to understand what it might be like to sing their lyrics; a song about a boy called Daniel; crying on the bathroom floor, feeling like Elizabeth Taylor. This is not a covers album as such, well certainly not in the standard way. I wanted to bring songs from female artists who I admire into a new arena. I wanted to work with Richard X again and create a true pop record.”

Out on August 6th, it's led by this bold, dramatic, widescreen rendering of Bat For Lashes' ever-wonderful 'Daniel' - check it out below.

'Crying On The Bathroom Floor' tracklisting:

1. Daniel (original by Bat For Lashes)

2. Crying On The Bathroom Floor (original by MUNA)

3. Till There’s Nothing Left (original by Cam)

4. Indestructible (original by Robyn)

5. Strong (original by London Grammar)

6. I Follow Rivers (original by Lykke Li)

7. Everything Is Embarrassing (original by Sky Ferreira)

8. Losing You (original by Solange)

9. Missing (original by Everything But The Girl)

10. Elizabeth Taylor (original by Clare Maguire)

