Will Stratton Wrestles With Pure Feeling On 'Fate's Ghost'

Will Stratton's music often goes beyond words.

Folk-hewn artistry that touches on pure feeling, his work is reminiscent of some absolute greats - Bert Jansch or Michael Chapman, for example - but always feels resolutely individual.

New album 'The Changing Wilderness' is another gift from the songwriter, and it lands tomorrow - May 7th - through Bella Union.

We're able to share one final preview, with 'Fate's Ghost' finding Will Stratton linking with a close friend, and a special guest.

Gilded musicality that seems to appear from the aether, Will Stratton's work seems to unhook itself from the everyday to drift into realms of imagination.

Those gorgeous guitar runs flex his musicality, but truly 'Fate's Ghost' is a place where feeling is allowed to roam free.

He comments...

"More than any other song on this album, Fate's Ghost is composed of feelings rather than thoughts. I had woken up from an odd dream one morning in 2016 and sat down and wrote it quickly. The imagery is all from that dream I had - deserted nighttime streets, racing horses, and huge, overwhelming storms."

"The arrangement was trickier to nail down than any other song on the album. The drumming and bass playing of Sean Mullins and Carmen Rothwell helped me finally figure it out. My friend Ben Seretan creates a perfect atmosphere with his nimple electric guitar playing. The great Eamon Fogarty sings backup on this one, and he has a beautiful voice. And my neighbor Justin Keller plays some lovely saxophone on the choruses."

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.