Will Stratton Announces New Album 'The Changing Wilderness'

American artist Will Stratton will release new album 'The Changing Wilderness' on May 7th.

The songwriter's wonderful 2017 album 'Rosewood Almanac' was a real joy, fusing those 60s folk elements - Bert Jansch, Jackson C Frank - with a distinct, highly individual stance.

New album 'The Changing Wilderness' builds on this; sonically familiar to his previous work, it exists in a distinctly different realm.

Lyrically, Will takes a look at two immortal subjects, labelling 'Tokens' "a song addressed to the fraternal twins, the most frequent subjects of songs since songs were created: time and love..."

"The afternoon that I was writing it, the weird weather we were having that summer was on my mind. I was thinking about how my perception of time is so tied to my perception of the changing seasons, and consequently, how my perception of time hasn't been quite as sharp as it once was."

"I was also thinking about the ending of one of my favourite movies, the 2014 Paul Thomas Anderson film Inherent Vice. The way time shimmers and shifts in that movie is fascinating to me, verging on hypnotic, and I was trying to evoke a little of that feeling in this song."

'The Changing Wilderness' will be released on May 7th.

Photo Credit: Josh Goleman

