Will Joseph Cook's Saucy New Single Is Actually About An Emotional Comedown

Will Joseph Cook has shared his new single 'DOWNDOWNDOWN!' in full.

The freshly-independent songwriter's new album 'Something To Feel Good About' is incoming, and it cuts a little close to the bone in places.

Take his new single. A kind of 'rebound anthem' for those finding their feet following a break up, it matches saucy language to an emotional comedown.

He comments: “I wrote this about the first time hooking up with someone after a bad break up. Sounds kind of crass but the lyric “cos I’m down down down” is a play on words about being DTF but also heartbroken. It explores that feeling of disassociating with your actions/surroundings when everything’s raw and unprocessed. It feels like some new territory for me musically, I haven’t ever written about an experience like this before.”

Bertie Gilbert steers the video, and the film maker / Youtube personality steers a journey through the processes of moving on.

Says Will: "It’s another collaboration with friend and director Bertie Gilbert. He really understands the emotions of my music and always brings fresh ideas to the visuals. Working together has been such a dope experience."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Liam Evans

