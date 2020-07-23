Will Joseph Cook Announces New Album 'Something To Feel Good About'

Will Joseph Cook has announced new album 'Something To Feel Good About'.

The record was teased on socials for the past week, with the songwriter hinting at something optimistic.

'Something To Feel Good About' is that ray of sun in a cloudy sky, and the new LP lands on November 27th.

Alongside the announce Will Joseph Cook has shared the super summery title cut, and it's lockdown video.

Shot, edited, and directed by the alt-pop troubadour himself, it allows real life to intermingle with our digital lives.

Will comments: "So many relationships had to morph into long distance ones this year, even for those who lived in the same city. Video calling and text was everything, the thing we looked forward to the most and probably the only thing keeping us sane. ‘Something To Feel Good About’ fitted all those emotions so perfectly, so my girlfriend and I were just having fun reflecting our experience into this super phone-themed video."

"We used the most iconic fonts from Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat for all the text. It felt cool for the whole video to exist in phone land, even in the edit. Even all the footage was just sent back and forth through WhatsApp. Making it cheered us up a lot, so I’m hoping people relate and feel what we felt when they watch it."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Liam Evans

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.