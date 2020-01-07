will hyde's 'easy for u.' Succeeds By Grappling With Truth

Australian pop auteur will hyde is only just out of his teens, yet the songwriter's youth belies his driven experience.

Becoming one half of a viral electronic pop partnership as a teen, he then went solo, seeking out new challenges.

Since then, he's never looked back. His sound - a Venn diagram of left-field R&B, lucid electronics, and mutant pop - is nigh-on irresistible, and he's set to prove it in 2020.

Murky new single 'easy for u.' is out now, and it carries shades of those early Weeknd tapes in its driven narrative.

The full video airs through Clash, and it's a sign of will hyde's blossoming ambitions.

He comments...

shooting this video was really exciting for me. i’m finding my feet as an artist again and with that i’m learning what i like - to wear, to shoot, to put across. these visuals feel like they compliment the vulnerability of the song & also expand on the story. it was important to me to have something simple to follow so that humans watching it could take it in - sometimes complex storyline’s in music video’s confuse me.

my favourite part of finishing my first music video was working with a stylist - i love fashion so much and i enjoy the fluidity that fashion can take. we really went with fits that had both ‘feminine’ and ‘masculine’ touches and that’s always a thrill for me to play with. it’s part of me expressing how i feel on the day!

i hope this video connects with u, inspires u & helps u explore urself.

Tune in now.

