Will Butler Shares New Songs 'A Stranger's House' / 'Nearer To Thee'

31 · 05 · 2022

Will Butler has shared new songs 'A Stranger's House' and 'Nearer To Thee'.

The songwriter's absorbing solo album 'Generations' arrived in 2020, but the pandemic put paid to his touring ambitions.

Finally able to get back out on the road, Will Butler trails his incoming live shows with two brand new songs.

Online now, 'A Stranger's House' and 'Nearer To Thee' are framed by unique tones and atmospheres, with the haunting paranoia of 'A Stranger's House' set alongside the elegiac 'Nearer To Thee'.

Easing the musician into a fresh chapter, 'A Stranger's House' comes equipped with a brand new video.

Tune in now.

Will Butler
