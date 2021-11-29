Will And The People Share Western Themed 'Money' Video

Indie risers Will And The People have shared their Western themed 'Money' video.

The new track features on the band's album 'Past The Point Of No Return', recorded at the Libertines' hotel-cum-studio the Albion Rooms in a matter of days.

Working with alacrity, the record features their spiky yet melodic indie sound, and that is evident on 'Money'.

A discussion about looking beyond the hype, it's a punchy, resolute statement from the band.

Will And The People explain...

The message is a reminder to oneself that there is more to life than constantly looking for our next pay cheque, as they say, the desire for money itself is 'the root of all evil'. But interestingly money is one of the few physical things that connects everybody on this planet, poor, rich, white, brown, healthy or unhealthy we all need money. We initially felt like this song could be a single once we recorded it, it came from an old jingle that Charlie and Will worked on years ago to no avail. There is also an element of less words and more instrumentation in this song, the long intro taking you on a journey before anything has been said.

The video for 'Money' was shot at Laredo, a real-life Western town in Kent - hand-built by enthusiasts, it's been used by everyone from Red Dwarf to elbow.

Check it out now.

