Will A New J Hus Album Drop In 2019...?

Black Butter seem to be indicating that J Hus will release an album in 2019.

The East London rapper won enormous success with debut album 'Common Sense', scooping a Mercury nomination in the process.

#An effortlessly infectious fusion of grime, UK rap, afrobeats, and more, it spawned virtually an entire genre in its wake.

Arrested by police close to Stratford's Westfield Centre a few months ago, J Hus was recently sentenced to eight months in prison.

The hashtag #FreeJHus followed the news, with fans speculating over a potential new album on his release.

Now Black Butter seem to be stoking the fuel of speculation...

New @JHus album in 2019... — Black Butter (@BlackButterRecs) December 22, 2018

We can but wait...

Photo Credit: David Uzochukwu

