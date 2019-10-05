Wiley Shows Support For Jeremy Corbyn

Grime godfather Wiley has declared his support for Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour leader enjoyed strong support from the grime community in 2017, even meeting Jme for a full conversation.

This time round, the relationship has been a little more strained, with one insider even declaring #Grime4Corbyn to be dead in the water.

Clearly, though, no one told Wiley, who has expressed his support for the politician in the upcoming general election.

Thank you Wiley. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 15, 2019

He then added:

#Respectfully Boris is human just like me but I’m just saying @jeremycorbyn can take us in a different direction that we need to go in.#Respectfully — Born In January (@WileyUpdates) November 16, 2019

Maybe #Grime4Corbyn has a role to play, after all... The general election takes place on December 12th - get out and vote.

